Charizard is the latest addition to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the form of a special Tera Raid event, sending trainers from all over the world on a wild hunt to obtain the classic fire lizard of the franchise. However, with the Charizard craze taking over the game, many trainers are hoping to get their hands on their Charmander, even making plans to shiny hunt the little guy if they feel ambitious. Of course, with these plans comes the burning question of if Charizard can breed like any other Pokemon since, this time around, it’s a special event. Don’t worry; we’ve covered all this below, so follow along for how to breed Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Can You Breed Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Lucky for Charmander fans, the answer is yes, you can breed Charizard just like any regular Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, and on top of this, it isn’t shiny locked, so all of your shiny Charmander dreams can come true.

To do so, you just use the normal Picnic Breeding method, but if you need more information and specifics on how to do so, check out our guide for how to breed Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. However, having a Ditto in your possession will make obtaining Charmander eggs that much easier, since Ditto is compatible with any Pokemon in the game that is capable of breeding.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That's everything you need to know about how to breed Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

