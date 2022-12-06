Where To Catch Luvdisc in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Luvdisc is a cute heart-shaped Pokemon making a return in the Paldea region. Its stats are nothing to write home about, but shiny Luvdisc is cool and this Pokemon is a good Pokedex entry to have. Here’s everything you need to know on where to catch Luvdisc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Luvdisc Location

You can catch Luvdisc in the Paldean Sea surrounding the southern half of the region (see the below screenshot): you’ll need to swim on your ride Pokemon to encounter this Pokemon since it never ventures onto beaches. Luvdisc has low Attack and Special Attack, so don’t expect it to knock out your Pokemon while you weaken it before throwing a Pokeball.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Luvdisc was originally introduced in the Hoenn Region, but Pokemon has never created any regional variations, evolutions, or baby Pokemon for it – they must like Luvdisc exactly as it is.

Luvdisc tend to form schools, which makes shiny hunting a bit easier, although they’re not as common as Buizel and Floatzel in the water. Shiny Luvdisc is yellow, so won’t have trouble telling it apart from others nearby; unfortunately, you’ll have to make landfall to start a picnic and regain shiny meal powers every time they expire.

That’s everything we have on catching Luvdisc in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like our Scarlet and Violet review, whether there are cheats, and how rain works.

