When & Where Does It Rain in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Explained

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ve probably noticed that it sometimes starts raining in the middle of a battle or when you’re walking through a city and wondered how rain works in the game. Is there finally a system for predicting or changing the overworld weather in Pokemon games? Here’s everything you need to know on when and where it rains in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Does Rain Work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

It would be an awesome feature if Rain Dance and Sunny Day could be used outside of battles to control the weather. Unfortunately, weather in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is totally random and there’s no feature that lets you predict the weather. You just have to run around for a bit in a specific area (avoid the desert) and wait for rain.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Sligoo evolves only in rainy conditions, so when you raise one you have to be ready for whenever it rains to quickly activate Rare Candy or Let’s Go mode to get it right to level 50. Abilities like Goodra’s Hydration and Croagunk’s Dry Skin activate during overworld rain and give you an advantage in battles, although your Fire Pokemon won’t be happy about getting wet.

That’s everything we have about how rain works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like is there a Battle Tower, how to get perfect IV Pokemon, and the best Ghost Pokemon.

