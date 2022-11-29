Is the Battle Tower in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The Battle Tower is a classic Pokemon post-game location that allows a trainer to face off against AI opponents including tower bosses with the goal of earning important items for raising the most powerful Pokemon. This feature was last included with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and the AI opponents are more skilled than ever. You’re probably wondering if you can take on some tower bosses in Paldea, so here’s everything you need to know about is the Battle Tower in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Let’s get into it!

Can You Challenge the Battle Tower in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

No, the Battle Tower isn’t in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet; however, this kind of post-game content in Scarlet and Violet was sacrificed for a richer story. Between the gyms, academy, Team Star, changes to breeding and shiny hunting, and Titan battles, there was never a chance to add a Battle Tower to the Paldea region, but Game Freak managed to include a few post-game activities that are almost as good.

It’s important to note that many items that were only available after winning so many battles in the Battle Tower are easily purchasable in Scarlet and Violet, and nature mints are probably the best example. Many TMs are only available as Battle Tower prizes in the Sinnoh remakes, but are now craftable with easy to obtain League Points. The lack of a Battle Tower in the latest Pokemon games certainly has its advantages.

That's everything we have on is there a Battle Tower in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

