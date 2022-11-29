How to Get Booster Energy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Paradox Pokemon are one of the newest forms of the franchise that can only be found in Scarlet and Violet. These creatures are naturally strong, but a few items in the Paldea region can increase their attack damage during matches. So, if you want to enhance these creatures’ powers, we’ll show you how to get the Booster Energy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining Booster Energy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Booster Energy is an item that can be held by Paradox Pokemon, resulting in a boost of strength at the beginning of a battle. Players can acquire this material at the Great Crater of Paldea, also known as “Area Zero,” which is the ending stage of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The only way to reach this area is by completing all three storylines: Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends.

Once players finish these tasks, they can go to the bottom of the Great Crater of Paldea and pick up a Booster Energy before the big boss battle (there should be a shiny object near some debris):

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The item will be right next to the boss, so just follow along with the storyline to acquire this product. Those who want to obtain more Booster Energy must defeat Paradox Pokemon in Area Zero since they can sometimes hold this material.

To make this process easier, you can pick up the Booster Energy from the final area and equip it with a team member. Then, players can start a battle against a wild Paradox Pokemon, where they may see a message that indicates the other party is using Booster Energy:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

With the Booster Energy, Paradox Pokemon will no longer need sunlight or Electric Terrain to trigger its Protosynthesis or Quark Drive. This item also boosts the powers of its highest stat, such as Special Defense and Special Attack.

So there you have it; that is how to get Booster Energy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Before you go, you can check out our other guides about Paradox Pokemon, including the Great Tusk, Iron Bundle, and Brute Bonnet. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see additional Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content.

