How to Catch Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Brute Bonnet is a new Grass/Dark type Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Brute Bonnet’s ability is known as Protosynthesis, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight, or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Brute Bonnet has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Before we get into it, we should note that Brute Bonnet is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, so Violet players are out of luck unless you’re able to find someone to trade with you.

Similar to other Paradox Pokémon, Brute Bonnet can only be found in the Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero). We recommend looking near the second observatory and inside caves to find its spawn areas. This region can be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. It’s also worth noting that this critter is exclusive to the Pokémon Scarlet edition.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re planning to battle with Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to the bug, fire, ice, fighting, poison, flying, and fairy-type Pokemon. Brute Bonnet is immune to Psychic and resists water, grass, electric, ground, ghost, and dark type Pokemon.

Brute Bonnet Stats and Abilities

Brute Bonnet’s ability is called Protosynthesis, which boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight, or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Brute Bonnet

HP : 111

: 111 Attack : 127

: 127 Defense : 99

: 99 Special Attack : 79

: 79 Special Defense : 99

: 99 Speed : 55

: 55 Total Combat Points: 570

You need to know everything about catching Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

Related Posts