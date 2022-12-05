All Gimmighoul Coin Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo isn’t easy, as it requires you to farm many Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Luckily, you can acquire a ton of Gimmighoul Coins in a short time if you know where this currency spawns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about all Gimmighoul Coin locations to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Way To Farm Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One of the most effective ways to obtain these coins is by interacting with Gimmighoul in chest form. The number of Gimmighoul Coins that you’ll get from each chest is the same. Each Gimmighoul in Chest Form will reward you with 50 to 80 Coins, which is why it is the fastest way to farm Gimmighoul Coins. These chests spawn at certain locations, so you must be aware of their exact locations. Once you know were to find them, you’ll be farming Gimmighoul Coins in no time.

Image source: GamerGuides Interactive Map

Here are all of the Gimmighoul in Chest form locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

On top of the signpost by the tunnel to Alfornado in West Province – Area One

At Watchtower in South Province – Area Five

Watchtower submerged in water inside West Province – Area Two

On top of a Watchtower on cliffs at Glaseado Mountain

On the top of the cliff in South Province – Area Five

Climb the Watchtower’s top in East Province – Area One

At the bridge North West of Cortond in West Province – Area One

The northern border of the Asado Desert

At the bottom of the gorge in South Province – Area Three

Under an arch of one of the collapsed walls on the Northern border of the Asado Desert

At the top of a Watchtower in East Province – Area Three

First Watchtower at Casseroya Lake

Sitting on top of a pillar in ruins in South Province – Area Six

In the central tower in North Province – Area One

On top of a rock slab in on East Province – Area Two

On top of a plateau in East Province – Area Two

In the corner of the small ruins in North Province – Area One

Inside the truck bed of a yellow and white truck in East Province – Area Three

On top of a tower in water in South Province – Area Six

At the Ruin in East Province – Area Two

At the fourth Watchtower in North Province – Area One

Third Watchtower at Casseroya Lake

At the small lake inside North Province – Area Two

Second Watchtower at Casseroya Lake

At the top of a watchtower in South Province – Area Three

On the North West side of the Glaseado mountain

That’s everything you need to know about Gimmighoul Coins locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

