How To Get Noodles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Noodles are an important ingredient in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: they can even help you find a shiny Poison-type. You’re probably wondering where you can find such a great ingredient, so here’s everything you need to know about how to get noodles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where To Get Noodles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Noodles are available from Sure Cans stores around Paldea, and they aren’t overly expensive. When you make a sandwich with them, it’s easier to put them on top of other ingredients because they’re slippery.

The Great Noodle Sandwich can get you Poison Encounter Power Lv. 2, allowing you to shiny hunt via the Isolated Encounter method with no rare ingredients necessary, although the Shiny Charm is a huge help. All you need is Lettuce, Olive Oil, Noodles, and Ketchup and an area where only one Poison-type spawns – Paldean Wooper is the only Poison Pokemon in a few areas.

If you happen to have Herba Mystica, then Noodles are part of a recipe for Poison Sparkling Power Lv. 3: the recipe calls for three servings of noodles, two Herba Mystica, plus one serving each of Pickle and Cubumber. Shiny Seviper is quite cool and would be a great choice for shiny hunting.

