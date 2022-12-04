Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Orthworm is one of the new Generation 9 creatures introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. Orthworm is a Steel-Type creature that strongly resembles an earthworm and is the species of the Lurking Steel Titan. If you’re looking to add one of these silly-looking worms to your team or perhaps need one for your Pokedex, we’ve got all the information you’ll need for your hunt. Follow along below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Orthworm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Orthworm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Orthworm is located in a couple of habitats throughout the Paldea Region. As noted in Orthworm’s Pokedex entry, it likes to live in deserts and the East Province, so these are the habitats in which you will want to search. To help narrow down your hunt to specific areas, here is a complete list of everywhere Orthworm can be found in-game:

Asado Desert

West Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

However, you’ll need to remember that Orthworm is sensitive to sound, and if it hears you approaching, it will run away by burrowing into the ground. For your best bet at catching an Orthworm, you’ll want to sneak up behind it by using the crouch and inspect feature and throw your Pokeball to surprise it and initiate battle. After doing so, you can follow your usual capture process as normal, and Orthworm will be added to your team in no time.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Orthworm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more useful gameplay guides, tips and information, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content. We have various topics that can help solve your troubles and answer your burning questions, such as where to find Bottle Caps, how to check friendship levels, and what Florges’ weakness is.

Related Posts