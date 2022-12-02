Where To Find Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Bottle Caps are one of the best items for training Pokemon, and you’ll need a fair number of them to reap the maximum benefit. You’re probably wondering how to get your hands on some Bottle Caps and level up your Pokemon, so here’s everything you need to know on where to find Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where Do You Get Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Bottle Caps are available to buy at Delibird Presents once you have six gym badges, and they can be rewards from 5+ Star Tera Raids. They’re a bit expensive and it’s recommended that you use them to Hyper Train perfect IV Pokemon only. This process is super important to building a polished competitive Pokemon team, so you won’t want to mess this up.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Gold Bottle Caps are an upgrade over the conventional ones, but are extremely rare and cost hundreds of thousands of Pokedollars. They shortcut the Hyper Training process by maxing one of your Pokemon’s stats. These caps are another item you can check for in the Porto Marinada market, along with berries and Pokeballs.

If you need more money for purchasing Bottle Caps, the Academy Aces Tournament is short and will net you a decent sum of Pokedollars when you win, especially if you have a Pokemon holding the Amulet Coin.

That’s everything we have on the location of Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like changing your Pokemon’s Tera Type and all of Vivillion’s forms.

Related Posts