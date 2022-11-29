Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The friendship mechanic is a recurring feature in almost every Pokemon title, originating all the way back to Generation 1’s Pokemon Yellow. Though the friendship mechanic ultimately stays the same in each game, and raising friendship levels can be achieved through various methods, checking the friendship level of a Pokemon isn’t as obvious. Follow along below for everything you need to know about how to check friendship in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Check the Friendship Levels of Your Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

To check the friendship levels of any of your Pokemon, you need to locate the Friendship Checker. To do so, head over to Cascarrafa City, and take the elevator to reach the upper level. Once you’re on the upper level of Cascarrafa City, you should have full view of a water fountain, as seen in the picture below.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Friendship Checker just so happens to be the woman to the left of the fountain, with the Marill by her side. As you approach this woman, you will notice a yellow speech bubble pop up over her head, asking you if you’re friendly with your Pokemon.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

By walking up to the woman and pressing A to interact with her, she will offer to check the friendship of one of your Pokemon. You can then select any Pokemon from your party or PC boxes, and have her evaluate the current friendship level of that Pokemon. Though the descriptions are vague, it is enough to give you a hint about how close you are to reaching max level friendships for specific Pokemon that need this mechanic in order to evolve, or just any Pokemon you’re wanting to reach max friendship.

The hints she will give regarding your friendship level are as followed:

Low Friendship: “You two seem kinda neutral – like you don’t mind each other. I hope you get closer!”

“You two seem kinda neutral – like you don’t mind each other. I hope you get closer!” Medium Friendship: “You’re getting along well… but I’m sure you could get way friendlier!”

“You’re getting along well… but I’m sure you could get way friendlier!” High Friendship: “Wow, you’re pretty great friends! You sure mean a lot to each other”

“Wow, you’re pretty great friends! You sure mean a lot to each other” Max Friendship: “Whoa, you’re the best friends ever! I can tell just being together gives you the warm fuzzies!”

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That's everything you need to know about how to check friendship levels in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

