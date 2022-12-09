How to Get Access to All Research Stations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The first time you visit the Great Crater of Paldea, you have to find four research stations to advance the story and beat the game. These stations are the only place in the area to heal your Pokemon, so you can return to them and heal your team after catching some Paradox Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know about how to access all the research stations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How To Find the Four Research Stations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokemon in the Great Crater of Paldea are some of the highest levels in the game, so it’s a good idea to beat the Elite 4 and Team Star boss before coming here.

Station 1

Your destination is at the bottom of the crater, so you’ll be heading downhill from station to station. There are plenty of items and TMs in the crater, so feel free to explore, but continue heading downhill when you’re done. To reach the first station, take a left from where you land in the crater and keep walking until you see a white building and a slide made from stone.

Station 2

The second station isn’t too far from the first, just continue straight from the first research station and you’ll see another slide and the second research station beyond it. You can quickly heal your team then head off to the next station.

Station 3

Follow the steep path down from the second station and cross a shallow stream at the bottom. The third station is across from the mouth of a large cave, but you have to go around the cave to get there.

Station 4

The last station is inside the cave, but don’t worry: the path is straight other than a brief detour around a pile of boulders blocking your path. You’ll definitely want to heal your Pokemon before heading to the floor of the cave and beating the game.

That’s everything we have about accessing all research stations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like where to buy vitamins, how to breed Charizard and how to catch Stantler.

