How to Catch Stantler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Stantler is a Normal-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and its primary ability is known as Frisk, which can check the opponent’s held item when it enters the battlefield. Similar to a few other Pokemon, Stantler has no evolutions this time around. If you’re wondering how to obtain Stantler in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here.

Where to Find Stantler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

According to Pokedex, Stantler is native to South Province (Area Five) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So if you want to find Stantler, you need to visit the northern Mountains of South Province (Area Five). You’ll discover Stantler roaming around the cliff of the mountain.

If you’re planning to battle with Stantler in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to fighting type Pokemon. At the same time, the critter is immune to Ghost-type Pokemon like Haunter, Gengar, Gastly, and more.

Stantler Stats and Abilities

Stantler has the following abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Frisk The user can check the opponent’s held item when it enters the battlefield. Intimidate The user lower’s the opponent’s Attack by one stage whenever it enters the battlefield. Sap Sipper

(Hidden) Increases the user’s Attack by one stage if the user gets hit with a Grass-type move, also the user takes no damage from Grass-type attacks.

Here are the base stats of the Pokemon:

HP : 73

: 73 Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 62

: 62 Special Attack : 85

: 85 Special Defense : 65

: 65 Speed : 85

: 85 Total Combat Points: 465

That’s everything you need to know about finding Stantler in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.

Related Posts