How to Get Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Sure, it’s bitter, but it takes the right sandwich to bring out the flavor.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduces a fun little mini-game involving sandwiches and it;s arguably the best feature in the game. Eating one gives you Meal Powers, a buff that can make it easier to catch certain types of Pokemon, find shinies, and more. The best sandwiches, however, require Herba Mystica of which there are several kinds. With this guide, you’ll learn how to find Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Where to Find Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Before you can be the best sandwich maker in Paldea, you need to beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you plan on collecting Bitter Herba Mystica, you have to challenge 5 Star and 6 Star Tera Raids, which won’t be accessible until after you see the credits roll.
More importantly, the kind of Pokemon you challenge in 5 and 6 Star Tera Raids also matters; for example, the Pokemon that drop Bitter Herba Mystica are not the same as the Pokemon that drop Salty Herba Mystica. Thanks to Serebii, use the Poke Portal to challenge any of the Pokemon listed below for Bitter Herba Mystica.
5 Star Tera Raids
- Amoonguss
- Appletun
- Arboliva
- Armarouge
- Blissey
- Camerupt
- Cetitan
- Clawitzer
- Dondozo
- Drifblim
- Eelektross
- Eevee
- Gardevoir
- Gengar
- Glalie
- Glimmora
- Houndoom
- Hydreigon
- Magnezone
- Oranguru
- Palafin
- Pincurchin
- Polteageist
- Rotom
- Tatsugiri
- Toxtricity
- Volcarona
- Zoroark
6 Star Tera Raids
- Amoonguss
- Armarouge
- Blissey
- Cetitan
- Clawitzer
- Dondozo
- Dragalge
- Espeon
- Farigiraf
- Gardevoir
- Gengar
- Glaceon
- Glimmora
- Hydreigon
- Magnezone
- Sylveon
- Vaporeon
- Volcarona
There you have it: everything you need to know on how to get Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. What better way to use it than making the best sandwiches in the game? It also wouldn’t hurt to eat said sandwiches atop your favorite picnic table decorations, either.
