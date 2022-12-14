How to Get Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduces a fun little mini-game involving sandwiches and it;s arguably the best feature in the game. Eating one gives you Meal Powers, a buff that can make it easier to catch certain types of Pokemon, find shinies, and more. The best sandwiches, however, require Herba Mystica of which there are several kinds. With this guide, you’ll learn how to find Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can be the best sandwich maker in Paldea, you need to beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you plan on collecting Bitter Herba Mystica, you have to challenge 5 Star and 6 Star Tera Raids, which won’t be accessible until after you see the credits roll.

More importantly, the kind of Pokemon you challenge in 5 and 6 Star Tera Raids also matters; for example, the Pokemon that drop Bitter Herba Mystica are not the same as the Pokemon that drop Salty Herba Mystica. Thanks to Serebii, use the Poke Portal to challenge any of the Pokemon listed below for Bitter Herba Mystica.

5 Star Tera Raids

Amoonguss

Appletun

Arboliva

Armarouge

Blissey

Camerupt

Cetitan

Clawitzer

Dondozo

Drifblim

Eelektross

Eevee

Gardevoir

Gengar

Glalie

Glimmora

Houndoom

Hydreigon

Magnezone

Oranguru

Palafin

Pincurchin

Polteageist

Rotom

Tatsugiri

Toxtricity

Volcarona

Zoroark

6 Star Tera Raids

Amoonguss

Armarouge

Blissey

Cetitan

Clawitzer

Dondozo

Dragalge

Espeon

Farigiraf

Gardevoir

Gengar

Glaceon

Glimmora

Hydreigon

Magnezone

Sylveon

Vaporeon

Volcarona

There you have it: everything you need to know on how to get Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. What better way to use it than making the best sandwiches in the game? It also wouldn’t hurt to eat said sandwiches atop your favorite picnic table decorations, either.

Related Posts