How to Get the Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Salty Herba Mystica is a rare find, but it’s one of the best sandwich ingredients in the game because it gets you Lv. 3 Meal Powers. You’re probably wondering where to find such a valuable item, so here’s everything you need to know about how to get Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Although you get a Salty Herba Mystica after beating the Titan Orthworm, it is immediately used by Arven in a sandwich to upgrade Koraidon or Miraidon. There’s no way to rematch the Titans, so you have to find another way to get this special item.

Salty Herba Mystic is an uncommon reward for winning 5 and 6 Star Tera Raids, but only for specific Pokemon: courtesy of Serebii, here is a list of them all. Using the Pokeportal to check for Tera Raids involving these Pokemon is the fastest way to start earning this rare item, but you can ride around Paldea and find them on the map too.

5 Star

Slowbro

Cloyster

Gengar

Blissey

Glalie

Drifblim

Bronzong

Hippowdon

Amoonguss

Eelektross

Avalugg

Greedent

Corviknight

Coalossal

Copperajah

Dondozo

Palafin

Orthworm

Cetitan

Garganacl

6 Star

Vaporeon

Blissey

Pelipper

Torkoal

Hippowdon

Amoonguss

Avalugg

Toxapex

Corviknight

Farigiraf

Dondozo

Orthworm

Cetitan

Klawf

Garganacl

Dachsbun

The reason why this item is so important is because you can use it in sandwiches that aid you in shiny hunting. It works slightly better than Sweet Herba Mystica and Sour Herba Mystica for this purpose, making it one of the most sought-after items in the game.

That's everything we have on where to get Salty Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

