Best Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Making sandwiches for in-game effects is a new feature of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Finding recipes or thinking of your own to get you the right meal power in any situation is difficult, so here are the best sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Sandwiches Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Simple recipes are easier to make and require fewer ingredients. You can make these sandwiches in creative mode and they’ll be added to your recipe list eventually. Remember to stock up on ingredients before you make these sandwiches.

Great Peanut Butter Sandwich

This recipe only needs Banana, PB, and Butter, and it gets you Egg Power Lv. 2 – saving you lots of time when breeding. Just sit back for a few minutes and eggs will appear in the basket regularly while the Meal Power works its magic. Egg Power is conveniently not type-specific, so there’s no need to stress over ingredients.

Ultra Jam Sandwich

This sandwich give you Dark Catching Power Lv. 2, which is great for the Legendary Pokemon hidden in shrines across Paldea. They’re all level 60 and can deal serious damage to your team with their ability combined with their attacks, so make life easier on yourself. The ingredients for this sandwich are Strawberry, Jam, Yogurt, and Pineapple; by visiting Sure Cans and Artisan Bakery you can buy all these items.

Great Potato Salad Sandwich

This sandwich provides Dragon Catching Power Lv. 2, making it easier to catch wild Dragonite, Gabite, Drakloak, and Frigibax, which are some of the more high level Pokemon in the game. The ingredients are 1 Potato Salad, 1 Cucumber, 1 Red Bell Pepper, 1 Avocado and 1 Mayonnaise.

Sparkling Power

If you have Herba Mystica burning a hole in your pocket, the recipes by tak2525tak are the best for shiny hunting because they combine Encounter Power Lv. 3 with Sparkling Power Lv. 3. For simplicity, it’s better to only use one Sour or one Sweet Herba Mystica per sandwich.

That’s everything we have on the best sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the weirdest Pokemon designs, and how to get EXP Share.

