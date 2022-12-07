Why Do Some Pokemon Glow in the Trade Box in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have incorporated several new features and variations of previous game mechanics. Among these, the classic Link Trade has returned, allowing trainers to trade Pokemon with each other and obtain version exclusives or complete their Pokedex. However, you may have noticed that some of your Pokemon glow in their PC box during a link trade. This is a subtle new feature, but don’t worry; we have all the information on this interesting new mechanic, so follow along below for everything you need to know about why some Pokemon glow in the Trade Box in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trade Box Glowing Pokemon Explained

Luckily, the answer to this feature is simple. If you notice your Pokemon glowing in the trade box and bouncing slightly, then don’t worry. This doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with them, but rather that these specific glowing Pokemon are Mons that your trade partner is missing from their Pokedex. If a Pokemon is missing from your trade partner’s Pokedex, they haven’t captured one or even encountered it in the wild to register it in the Dex.

Thankfully, this makes helping other trainers complete their Pokedex even easier than in previous-gen games, as now Pokemon your trade partner needs will be highlighted right in front of your eyes. This is a great new feature, making it that much easier to catch em’ all, and we can only hope that it’s here to stay for good, carrying over to future titles.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about why some Pokemon glow in the Trade Box in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out the rest of our content for more tips, gameplay guides, and helpful information on the game. We have a variety of topics that can help you on your Pokemon journey and solve struggles, such as 10 strongest returning Pokemon for your team, where to catch Luvdisc, and how to breed Charizard.

