Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Tera Raids are a new feature in Generation 9’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. Similarly to Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Max Raid Battles, Tera Raids lets you team up with up to three other friends or NPCs to take on powerful Terrastalized Pokemon in battle and capture them if you’re successful. Tera Raids are a handy feature, allowing you to farm rare items, such as EXP Candies and TM materials, and capture Pokemon with unique Tera Types. However, it can be frustrating when you only seem to encounter low-level raids with weak Pokemon and fairly common rewards, so we’ve covered everything you need to know about improving this. Here’s everything you need to know about how to increase Tera Raid Star level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Increase Tera Raid Star Level in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Increasing Tera Raid Star levels in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes simply by progressing through the game’s story. As you reach specific checkpoints in-game, higher Tera Raid levels will be accessible to you both offline and online. The progression of these Raid Star levels is as follows below:

1-Star Raids: Available from the beginning of the game

Available from the beginning of the game 2-Star Raids: Available from the beginning of the game

Available from the beginning of the game 3-Star Raids: Collect at least three Gym Badges

Collect at least three Gym Badges 4-Star Raids: Collect at least seven Gym Badges

Collect at least seven Gym Badges 5-Star Raids: Complete the main story of the game

Complete the main story of the game 6-Star Raids: Win the Academy Tournament, plus clear at least 10 online or offline Tera Raids of 4-Stars or higher.

Win the Academy Tournament, plus clear at least 10 online or offline Tera Raids of 4-Stars or higher. 7-Star Raids: Complete the main story of the game and look for Black Tera Crystals, available during events.

That’s everything you need to know about how to increase Tera Raid Star level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful information, lists, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topics that will answer any questions and assist you during your journey in Paldea, such as how to get the Shiny Charm, how to teach Egg Moves, and all Poison-Type weaknesses.