How to Get Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

What’s a Pokemon game without the coveted and elusive shiny Pokemon? Yes, even the latest entry in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, shiny Pokemon feature, but are very rare — we’re talking a 1 in 4096 chance of encountering one. There are ways to reduce that chance, but by far the best way is to obtain the Shiny Charm, so if you’re shiny hunting, here’s how to get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Obtain the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to tackle and complete the Pokedex. There are 400 Pokemon to capture, so grab plenty of Pokeballs.

Complete the Pokedex. In addition to capturing pocket monsters out in the wild, there are Tera Raid battles and trading. Keep in mind that trading is mandatory for completing the Pokedex if you only own one version of the game. Open the Pokedex and have it evaluated. Once you’ve captured the 400th Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, open your Pokedex and select the entry at the very top of the Pokedex menu. Press X to have it evaluated. Once it’s completed, Jacq will give you a call; he has a reward for you. (Psst… it’s the Shiny Charm!) Go to Naranja/Uva Academy When you arrive at Naranja/Uva Academy, go to the Biology Lab and speak with Jacq. For your hard work, he’ll award you with the Shiny Charm.

There you have it: everything you need to know on how to get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since you’ll be throwing a lot of Pokeballs, one of the more useful ones to have on hand are Quick Balls. If you happen to capture a shiny Pokemon that’s worthy of battle, consider using an Ability Capsule.

