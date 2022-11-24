How to Unlock Six Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Tera Raids are a great way to not only catch Pokemon, but get materials for changing Tera types and crafting TMs in the newest Pokemon games. Six Star raids are the most difficult, but the rewards are plentiful. They’re not available by default, so here’s everything you need to know on how to unlock Six Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Do You Unlock Six Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

To unlock Six Star Raids, you have to win a post-game tournament and complete a number of Five Star Raids, then Jacq will call you to tell you about Six Star Raids, represented by Black Crystals. Don’t worry about finding the tournament, it’s an important part of the post-game story, but you have to challenge the Gym Leaders a second time to participate in the tournament.



Six Star Raids are difficult to take on alone, so call your friends to catch some powerful Pokemon and gather Herba Mystica and Ability Capsules. These items are important for raising competitive Pokemon teams, catching shinies and completing the Pokedex, so join as many as you can. In short, beat the game quickly so you can reap these powerful rewards and achieve your goals as a trainer.

That’s everything we have on unlocking Six Star Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like where to find Dondozo, locating the Green Stakes, and beating every Team Star Boss.

