Where To Find And Catch Dondozo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Dondozo is among the many new Generation 9 species to debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to add this brand-new Water-Type to your collection, look no further. We’ve covered all the information required, so follow along below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Dondozo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Dondozo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As indicated on the map below, Dondozo is only available in one location throughout the entire Paldea Region. This makes searching for one much easier, as all you’ll need to do is head over to Casseroya Lake and begin your hunt on the water.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Luckily, Dondozo is also one of the bigger-sized fish Pokemon in the game, meaning you should find it easy to spot in the water. Once you locate a Dondozo, simply initiate the battle and follow your regular capture process as usual.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Dondozo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful gameplay guides, tips and information, check out the rest of our content. We have a wide range of topics that can help you through any struggles during your Paldea Region adventure, such as how to evolve Applin into Flapple, where to find all Green Stakes, and the best nature for Tinkatink.

