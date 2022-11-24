Best Tinkatink Nature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

One of the coolest new Pokemon in Paldea is the Fairy and Steel Tinkatink line, which learns the powerful move Gigaton Hammer upon Tinkatuff evolving. You’re probably excited to crush opponents with a huge hammer, so here’s everything you need to know on the best nature for Tinkatink in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Best Tinkatink Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The best Tinkatink nature is Jolly, which allows you to capitalize on this Pokemon’s 94 base Speed and relies on Gigaton Hammer plus STAB to do a ridiculous amount of damage. A nature that boosts this Pokemon’s attack stat ends up being overkill in many situations, though you can still max its Attack EVs. A Tinkatink with Own Tempo is unaffected by Intimidate, further proof that an attack-boosting nature is unnecessary.

Tinkatink has issues against Fire Pokemon as this type resists Fairy and Steel, so you’ll want a partner like Gyarados or Garganacl to clear them out before dropping the hammer. Tinkatink can Fake Out a Fire Pokemon before you use a Rock, Ground, or Water attack to take it out. Otherwise, the combination of Fairy and Steel covers many weaknesses both types have including Poison, Fighting, and Steel.

That’s everything we have on Tinkatink’s best nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the best Azumarill nature, reviewing Steel type’s weaknesses, and the location of the mysterious Blue Stakes.

