All Steel Type Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Steel type has been quite strong in the past, and this continues into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Steel takes reduced damage from many types, so it’s important to know how to deal significant damage. Here’s everything you need to know on all Steel-type weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How To Beat Steel Types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Steel Pokemon are weak to Ground, Fighting, and Fire attacks but sometimes take a supereffective hit and keep fighting because of Sturdy or excellent Defense. Good Pokemon from these types include Hariyama, Arcanine, Donphan, and Garchomp.

Additionally, many Steel-types are heavy Pokemon, so teaching a member of your team Low Kick can be quite helpful. If you’re prepared, you won’t have trouble against strong trainers using a Steel-type or two.

If you can’t hit a Steel Pokemon for weakness, try using Water, Electric, Ghost, or Dark moves because they’re normally effective. Every type that wasn’t mentioned so far does negligible damage to Steel Pokemon, which makes Steel type the hardest to damage in Paldea.

Meanwhile, the average type, Ice, only resists itself, so it’s easy to choose an attack – anything but Ice. Be smart when battling Steel Pokemon or anything that has a Steel Tera Type, or you could have a frustrating battle.

That’s everything we have on countering Steel type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content, like how to catch Iron Treads, evolving Tinkatuff, and Fairy type weaknesses.

