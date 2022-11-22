How to Evolve Applin into Flapple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Applin is a cute Pokemon from Galar that can also live in the Paldea region, it has multiple evolutions, and you might find yourself with the wrong one if you aren’t careful. Here’s everything you need to know to evolve Applin into Flapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Do You Evolve Applin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Evolving Applin is relatively easy, as all you need is a Tart Apple from Delibird Presents to Grav Apple left and right with your Flapple. The one catch is that you can’t Gigantamax it in Paldea, so other Dragon types like Salamence are better for your competitive team.

Flapple learns the new Grass move Trailblaze, so you can increase its Speed and deal damage or Dragon Dance like in Sword and Shield.

If you use a Sweet Apple, you’ll end up with Appletun instead. Both evolutions are Grass and Dragon and can use the ability Ripen to double the effects of berries in battle. You may want to have a Fire Pokemon on your team to ward off x4 super effective Ice-type attacks or give them a Yache Berry to reduce the damage. Overall, they’re two easy new Pokedex entries after you catch a few Applin.

That’s everything we have on evolving Applin into Flapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet, like how to beat Hassel of the Elite 4, where to find metal coat, and everything you can evolve with a Sun Stone.

