Where To Find All Green Stakes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (Groundblight Shrine)

The Legendary Pokemon of Scarlet and Violet can be found in various areas of the Paldea region. However, the only way to get to these places is by obtaining colored stakes that can unlock the doorways to these creatures’ shrines. In this guide, we’ll focus on where to find all green stakes in Pokemon and Scarlet to open the Groundblight Shrine.

All Green Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players must unlock the traveling abilities from the Titans to collect the green stakes of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s also recommended to have a few Pokemon at Level 60 if you want to capture the Legendary Pokemon.

Here are all green stake locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Green Stake Location 1

The West Province (Area Two) green stake is one of the most accessible areas to get to since you won’t need Koraidon/Miraidon’s special traveling abilities. You can find this item near the waterfall of this destination:

Green Stake Location 2

Another green stake can be found inside the caves of West Province (Area Two). Players must use the climbing ability from the False Dragon Titan to reach this place, and you’ll be able to see the tool on top of a rocky terrain:

Green Stake Location 3

Players can locate a green stake on a small island in Casseroya Lake. If you unlocked the water ability from the Open Sky Titan, it shouldn’t be difficult to access this location:

Green Stake Location 4

The next green stake of Pokemon Scalet and Violet is on a large island of Casseroya Lake, where you must climb to reach the highest point. Once there, you should be able to see the item, as shown here:

Green Stake Location 5

You can use Koraidon/Miraidon’s glide from the Quaking Earth Titan to get to the following green stake in Casseroya Lake. This tool will be near a Tera Raid Battle crystal on a large rocky terrain:

Green Stake Location 6

The last green stake location in Casseroya Lake is near the North Paldean Sea of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players can reach this area by climbing up the cliffs, where they can see this item:

Green Stake Location 7

You can locate a green stake in West Province (Area Three) by the cliffs of Glaseado Mountain. It will be right next to a giant waterfall on a small patch of land:

Green Stake Location 8

Players can fly to the Pokemon Center in North Province (Area Three) to glide down to the final green stake location. This tool will be at the edge of a cliff in Glaseado Mountain:

Where To Find the Groundblight Shrine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Now that you’ve obtained all eight green stakes, you can unlock the doorway of the Groundblight Shrine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This shrine can be found in Casseroya Lake underneath the Socarrat Trail:

The gateway to Groundblight Shrine isn’t hard to miss, but you can check out the screenshot below to get a better idea of what to look for:

After you touch the shrine, you will begin the battle with the Legendary Pokemon, Ting-Lu. Players can easily capture this creature if they meet the Level 60 requirement.

Now that you know where to find all the green stakes of Scarlet and Violet, you can try to catch the Legendary Pokemon near the Groundblight Shrine. If you want to acquire another powerful creature, you can check out our guide on all blue stakes locations. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content.

