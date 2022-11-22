Best Pokemon for Catching Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

From Legendary to Paradox Pokemon, you have a lot of catching to do to get everything you want in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet; make it easier on yourself by carrying a few Pokemon with you that have attacks and abilities that make catching important Pokemon more convenient. Here’s everything you need to know about the best Pokemon for catching Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Best Pokemon for Catching in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon games always recommend inflicting status conditions on wild Pokemon and lowering their HP to increase the probability of a successful capture, so the Pokemon on here do just that.

Pawmi

Pawmi not only has Static as an ability, but it learns Nuzzle so you have no problems inflicting Paralysis, a non-damaging Special Condition, on Pokemon that you want to catch. Special Conditions that inflict damage, like Poison, are risky because they can knock out a wild Pokemon after it escapes a Pokeball. Pawmi is available near Los Platos so it can help you out for your entire adventure in Paldea. Once it evolves, it unfortunately loses the Static ability, so you might want to give it an Everstone.

Amoongus

Spore is the highest accuracy move to put Pokemon to sleep, and Amoongus is a natural choice to use it. The Ability Regenerator is nice when you need to switch out to let another Pokemon take a hit while you throw Pokeballs, and you can send it back in with a bit more health to restart the process. If you only find one with Effect Spore, that ability can put something to Sleep or Paralyze it before you attack.

Scyther

Scyther learns False Swipe while leveling up, so you don’t have to go find the TM and the right Pokemon that can learn it. Using Scyther with the other Pokemon on this list allows you to have 1 HP Paralyzed wild Pokemon, maximizing your chances to catch them, although this is probably overkill against low level Pokemon.

Masquerain

Masquerain may seem like an unusual choice, but it can be quite helpful: it has Intimidate to keep your team from getting swept by a high level wild Pokemon, and learns the move Soak. Since Grass-types are unaffected by Spore and Electric- and Ground-types can’t be Paralyzed by Nuzzle, changing these Pokemon to Water-type will save you headaches and Pokeballs.

Breloom

Breloom is a Spore user like Amoongus, but it has access to Poison Heal: this ability allows you to intentionally Poison your own Pokemon so it can’t be Burned, Paralyzed, or put to Sleep by the very Pokemon you want to catch. The healing is super helpful when you need to Spore something multiple times. If you have the TM, Breloom learns False Swipe, making it a one stop shop for whittling down a wild Pokemon’s health and inflicting a Special Condition.

