How to Get Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trade Codes

The trading system is one of the most crucial mechanics of the Pokemon franchise because it allows players to exchange various creatures from their collections. With this platform, you’ll be able to obtain exclusive Pokemon that only appear in specific versions, like Brute Bonnet in Scarlet and Iron Treads in Violet. So, if you want to complete your Pokedex, here’s how to get Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trade codes.

All Trade Codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can get Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trade codes by exploring social media platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and Youtube. One of the most notable sources is a compiled list created by the YouTuber Austin John Plays, a longtime Pokemon player.

Here is the complete list of trade codes and the required Pokemon for the exchange (some of these use the same channel):

Sprigatito for Fuecoco : 00010004

: 00010004 Sprigatito for Quaxly : 00010007

: 00010007 Fuecoco for Sprigatito : 00010004

: 00010004 Fuecoco for Quaxly : 00040007

: 00040007 Quaxly for Sprigatito : 00010007

: 00010007 Quaxly for Fuecoco : 00040007

: 00040007 Language Ditto Swap for Language Ditto Swap : 44484448

: 44484448 Armarouge for Ceruledge : 01660167

: 01660167 Auspicious Armor for Malicious A rmor: 01660167

rmor: 01660167 Stonjourner for Eiscue : 03190320

: 03190320 Oranguru for Passimian : 03130314

: 03130314 Tauros Fire for Tauros Water : 02230223

: 02230223 Stunky for Gulpin : 02270140

: 02270140 Skuntank for Swalot : 02270140

: 02270140 Drifloon for Misdreavus : 01430114

: 01430114 Driflblim for Mismagius : 01430114

: 01430114 Skrelp for Clauncher : 03370339

: 03370339 Dragalge for Clawitzer : 03370339

: 03370339 Larvitar for Bagon : 03160276

: 03160276 Pupitar for Shelgon : 03160276

: 03160276 Tyranitar for Salamence : 03160276

: 03160276 Deino for Dreepy : 03700305

: 03700305 Zweilous for Drakloak : 03700305

: 03700305 Hydreigon for Dragapult : 03700305

: 03700305 Great Tusk for Iron Treads : 03760382

: 03760382 Scream Tail for Iron Bundle : 03770383

: 03770383 Brute Bonnet for Iron Hands : 03780384

: 03780384 Flutter Mane for Iron Jugulis : 03790385

: 03790385 Slither Wing for Iron Moth : 03800386

: 03800386 Sandy Shocks for Iron Thorns : 03810387

: 03810387 Roaring Moon for Iron Valiant : 03970398

: 03970398 Koraidon for Miraidon: 03990400

You can also check out this list of trade codes from Austin John Plays’ official Twitter:

Here are my proposed #PokemonScarletandviolet trade codes! Trade for starters, Masuda Dittos, Version Exclusive Pokemon, and Paradox Pokemon with these codes. The more these codes spread, the better it works. Info on HOW this works here: https://t.co/AUg97pk4Ep pic.twitter.com/W0E8vYfb4C — Austin John Plays (@AustinJohnPlays) November 20, 2022

How to Use Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trade Codes

To use these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trade codes, you can input them in the Poke Portal through Online Mode. For example, players can put in this Fuecoco trade code from Austin John Plays in the ‘Link Trade’ tab to begin the search process:

It’s best to choose Pokemon with a distinct glow (it will also move in the box) because this feature indicates that the other player does not have this creature:

Keep in mind that these trade codes aren’t guaranteed to work because they are open channels that other players can use; it all depends if someone else is also looking to exchange Pokemon. In addition, you can check out Reddit forums, like the Trade Requests Weekly Megathread, to petition for specific creatures.

Now that you know how to get Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trades codes, you can increase your collection in the Pokedex. While you are here, you can explore more content about the game, including our guides about all Legendary Pokemon and where to buy Luxury Balls.

