Promo image for Slay a Slime
Image via Slime Slaying Online
Category:
Codes

Slay a Slime Codes (February 2026)

Slay a Slime with codes!
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Feb 5, 2026 05:18 am

Updated: February 5, 2026

We looked for new codes!

Dive into a fast-paced, open-world action RPG where your journey to the top begins with a single swing! Explore vibrant worlds, hunt down increasingly powerful slimes and Slay a Slime codes, and gather rare materials to forge the ultimate gear.

All Slay a Slime Codes List

Active Slay a Slime Codes

  • 1KLIKESWHOO: BETA Slayer Title (NEW)
  • DEEPFREEZE⁩⁩⁩⁩⁩⁩: 30 minutes of frost defense tier 1

Expired Slay a Slime Codes

  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes Slay a Slime

To redeem Slay a Slime codes, do the following:

How to redeem Slay a Slime codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Slay a Slime in Roblox.
  2. Complete the short tutorial.
  3. Click on the Shop button on the left.
  4. Enter a code into the Type Here text box.
  5. Press Submit to receive goodies.

