All Fuecoco Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here’s a guide breaking down what all the Fuecoco Evolutions are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

As the old saying goes: Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. This goes doubly so if you’re diving into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which boasts a slew of Pokemon not seen in other games that have their own evolutionary tracks, Typings and strengths or weaknesses to consider. One such Pokemon is the game’s Fire Starter Fuecoco, and if you’re like most diligent trainers, you want to have a detailed knowledge of all the Fuecoco Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet well before said evolutions occur.

Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled all the information on that very subject in this guide.

Every Fuecoco Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As with most any other starter, Fuecoco is part of a three-part Evolutionary line in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This means it evolves into a second form or middle evolution at level 16, and then a final evolution at level 36. Not only that, but it gains a dual-typing for its final evolution, providing you with new possibilities for match-ups and coverage against different types of Pokemon you might encounter.

We’ve included images of each Evolution and some information on what they offer, their strengths and their weaknesses.

Crocalor (First Fuecoco Evolution)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As mentioned above, Fuecoco’s first evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet occurs at level 16. It turns into Crocalor, a pure Fire Type whose most notable feature is the flame on its head surrounded by flowers which resemble a hat.

While it gets a decent boost to most all of its stats thanks to its Evolution, Crocalor is very much the middle stage of a three-part Evolutionary line. It will do well enough against low to mid-level enemies, and learns moves like Incinerate which provide moderate damage potential. Outside of that though, it won’t learn any exceptionally powerful moves or hold up well against stronger opponents without extensive training and grinding.

All the same, it’ll get the job done against Grass, Bug, and Ice Type Pokemon until you can get it to level 36.

Skeledirge (Second Fuecoco Evolution)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once you get your Crocalor to level 36 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it will Evolve into Skeledirge, the final form of Fuecoco’s Evolutionary line.

A Fire and Ghost dual-type, Skeledirge is great for dishing out Special Attack-focused offensive moves against a variety of Pokemon. Though a little slow and tanky, it can make quick work of everything from Grass, Bug and Ice types to Psychic and Ghost types. Not only that, but it has an interesting theming around sound-based attacks, with its exclusive move Torch Song and the notable Normal move Hyper Voice among the moves it can learn.

At the same time though, it isn’t without weaknesses. Due to its dual typing, Skeledirge is vulnerable to Water, Rock, Ground, Dark, and Ghost moves, meaning you’ll need to think carefully before sending it out guns-blazing into battle.

Hopefully this cleared up what all of Fuecoco’s Evolutions are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the wider Pokemon series, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other guides for Scarlet and Violet, including ones on how to trade with friends, how to change clothes and outfits, and how to restart your game.

