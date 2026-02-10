Vitoria Sortuda Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 10, 2026
The stakes are soaring, the neon is glowing, and your next massive payout is just a heartbeat away! Welcome to the game where your luck is your bank account. Go big on the Lucky Wheel, play a high-tension game of Minesweeper, and use Vitoria Sortuda codes to pad your wallet. Will you break the bank or go home empty-handed? Step up and let ’em roll!
All Vitoria Sortuda Codes List
Active Vitoria Sortuda Codes
- 1600likes: 1,250 cash, 5 Rolls, and 5 Tickets
- update103: 10,000 Cash and 25 Rolls
- 1000likes: 3,000 Cash and 5 Rolls
- 500likes: 1,000 Cash, 15 Tickets, and 5 Spins
Expired Vitoria Sortuda Codes
- There are no expired Vitoria Sortuda codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Vitoria Sortuda
Complete the steps below to learn how to use Vitoria Sortuda codes:
- Run Vitoria Sortuda in Roblox.
- Press the Shop button in the top-right corner.
- Click on the Redeem button in the Promocodes section.
- Type a code into the text box.
- Hit the Redeem Code button to receive goodies.
