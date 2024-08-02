Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes (August 2024)

If you want some extra doses of currency to help with your gacha spins, you’ll want to redeem Case Opening Simulator 2 codes. This Roblox game is all about cracking open cases that contain randomized rewards, which you can sell for further in-game resources if you choose. Let’s look at all the available codes!

Recommended Videos

All Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes

Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes (Working)

15klikes: $20 (New)

Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Case Opening Simulator 2

It’s very easy to use coupons in Case Opening Simulator 2. In fact, the process is identical on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Case Opening Simulator 2 from the Roblox game page.

Once you’ve loaded in, press the green icon along the top of the screen for the Codes menu.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Submit button.

Check the pop-up menu to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Case Opening Simulator 2 Codes?

The most recent code always appears as a pop-up screen when you boot up Case Opening Simulator 2. Codes tend to drop alongside new like goals, with one generally dropping every 1,000 likes. You can monitor the Roblox game page description to see when the next code is due, and how far away we are from the goal.

Alongside that, we also recommend you join the Case Opening Simulator 2 Discord server. There aren’t any specific codes in here to speak of, but some could land there in the future.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely scenario is that the Case Opening Simulator 2 code you’re trying to use has expired. There’s only ever one active code at a time, so full lists of codes sadly won’t work.

Alongside that, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as seen on our list. Most Roblox codes are case-sensitive and have specific formatting quirks like capitals and numbers. Any slight mistake inputting the code will result in an error message, so it’s easier to just paste them in.

That’s all for this guide! For more, check out the Type Soul Trello link, Soul Cultivation Trello link, and Clover Retribution Trello link. We’ve also got Onikami Legacy codes, Night Sea codes, and Blox Fruits codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy