How To Teach Egg Moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Egg Moves were a fascinating part of raising Pokemon because they required strategic breeding of different Pokemon of the same Egg Groups to teach a hatched Pokemon a specific move. You’re probably wondering if Scarlet and Violet changed the Egg Move mechanics to make life easier, so here’s everything you need to know on how to teach Egg Moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Do You Teach Egg Moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Egg Moves no longer require breeding or checking Egg Group compatibility. Everything you need to teach a Pokemon an Egg Move is listed below:

A Pokemon that knows the move

An eligible Pokemon to learn the Egg Move with an empty move slot

Mirror Herb

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Gothita learns Pound and Confusion when it hatches. To teach it the Egg Move Fake Out, fly to Cascaraffa and purchase a Mirror Herb from Delibird Presents. Give this herb to Gothita, and then start a picnic with a Pokemon that knows Fake Out like Tinkaton or Weavile and wait a few seconds. When you pack up the picnic Gothita will know Fake Out, and you can put the Mirror Herb back in your bag for future Egg Moves.

That’s everything we have on teaching Egg Moves to Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like how to use Bottle Caps, where to get Booster Energy, and the top 10 Pokemon in Paldea.

