Where to Use Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

When you visit Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can look at the store’s wide variety of products. Many items are handy tools that players can use throughout their journey, including breeding and evolution materials. So, if you want to know more about this aspect, we’ll show you where to use Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Use Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To Hyper Train in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must exchange Bottle Caps/Gold Bottle Caps with an NPC. This process can increase your team’s stats, but it requires a significant amount of Poke Dollars or LP. Nevertheless, you can use these Bottle Caps by trading them near the Pokemon Center in Montenevera:

Once players reach this location, they can look around and find this NPC with the Abomasnow:

You can talk to the character to begin the exchange for Hyper Training. However, if you want to enhance more IVs, you must participate in battles to earn additional Poke Dollars. Players can also obtain LP by completing story missions and selling TM materials at the Pokemon Center, though.

Other than Bottle Caps, you can use Gold Bottle Caps to boost your Pokemon’s stats significantly. This item can be purchased at the Porto Marinada Market through the auction system. Alternatively, players may receive this Hyper Training currency at the end stages of the game.

That does it for our guide on where to use Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While you’re here, be sure to explore the relevant links below to see more content about the game, including our ranking of the 10 best Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and a list of all Team Star bosses.

