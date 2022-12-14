Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Sinistea is one of the lucky previous-gen ‘Mons selected to return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea Region. Sinistea is an adorable little Ghost-Type Pokemon with a one-step evolution line into Polteageist. That said, getting Poteageist is more complex than other Pokemon evolutions. But don’t worry; we’ve covered all the information you’ll need, so follow along below for everything you need to know about how to evolve Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find and Catch Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As indicated on the map below, Sinistea is a very rare Pokemon only available in a small habitat within the Paldea Region. This habitat is South Province (Area Six), but if you need more help and specific information, feel free to check out our guide for where to catch Sinistea.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Where to Find the Cracked Pot and Chipped Pot in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To evolve Sinistea, you’ll need to have a special item. As Sinistea has two forms, Phony and Antique, there are two variations of the evolution item known as the Cracked Pot and Chipped Pot. To check which Sinistea form you have, you can check the bottom of Sinistea’s cup. The rare Antique form will have a stamp on the bottom, while Phony Sinistea lacks this stamp.

Cracked Pot Location

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Cracked Pot is the item used to evolve Phony Sinistea. To find the Cracked Pot, head north of Casseroya Lake to Socarrat Trail. For the exact location, head to the area indicated with the orange flag. Here you will find a Pokeball in the grass by the cliffside. This is the Cracked Pot.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Chipped Pot Location

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Chipped Pot is the item used to evolve Antique form Sinistea. To find the Chipped Pot, head to Porto Marinda and explore the houses on the edge of town. Behind these houses by a tree, you will find an item Pokeball that just so happens to be the Chipped Pot. For the exact location, head to the orange flag marked on the map above.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Evolve Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Luckily, once you’ve got the Chipped Pot or Cracked Pot, all you need to do is go into your bag and find the item, then give it to your Sinistea. This will automatically trigger the evolution process, and your Sinistea will evolve into Polteageist.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That's everything you need to know about how to evolve Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

