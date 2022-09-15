Tower of Fantasy Update 1.5 Releases With Artificial Island, New Character, New Raid, and More
Tower of Fantasy Update 1.5 is ready for primetime.
Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio are releasing the brand new update for Tower of Fantasy numbered 1.5.
The centerpiece of the update is certainly the Artificial Island, a new area separate from the rest of the world which requires having reached level 50 and completed specific missions to access.
On the island, you can find supply materials like gold, black, and red nucleus. You can unlock the construction feature to create your own exclusive island, unlock maps, collect construction materials, and more.
A new simulacrum will also be added, and it’s Claudia with her Guren Blade sword.
On top of that, a new 8-player raid will let you challenge the Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon and earn Fortress Weaponry. Three instances with normal difficulty are included in the update.
Tower of Fantasy has been released on August 11, 2022, for PC, iOS, and Android.
Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world MMORPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant and mysterious planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.