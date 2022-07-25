New Tower of Fantasy Trailer Is All About Swimming as Pre-Registrations Pass 2.5 Million

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed another trailer of the upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy.

Like some of the trailers released in the past focusing on running and motorcycling, this one also shows one method of traversal, displaying a variety of characters taking a swim across Planet Aida’s seas and lakes.

On top of the trailer, we also learn that Tower of Fantasy has passed 2.5 million pre-registrations, unlocking the Star Sand outfit for everyone on top of 4 Gold Nucleus, 10 Nut Tea, and 6,888 gold.

Now only one pre-registration milestone remains at 3 million (and we’re quite close since the exact number is 2.88 million at te moment of this writing), which will unlock 500 Dark Crystals, 5 Black Nucleus, 10 Caterpillar Fungus Noodles and one Beauty Restore Voucher.

You can watch the trailer below.

Tower of Fantasy is coming in Q3, 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android. Pre-registration is already available, and over a million players already signed up.

If you’d like to see more of Tower of Fantasy, you can enjoy the previous trailer focusing on the world, another on the story, one about mounts, another about combat, one about motorcycling, and one about the characters.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.