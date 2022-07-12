Tower of Fantasy Gets Explosive Trailer Revealing Battle Gameplay

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed a new trailer of the upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy, focused on battle gameplay.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed a new trailer of the upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy.

This time around, the trailer is all about battle gameplay, specifically based on its weapons.

They can be transformed via upgrades and have different degrees of rarity with increasing stats.

Each weapon you can use has four types of skills: general attack, dodge, weapon-specific, and combination, with general attack skills also divided into special stage attacks and stalls.

Currently, there are twelve weapon types in the game and you can equip three at the same time.

Here are the different effects weapons can have:

Combination Attack: When the target of an attack is fully charged, switching weapons can trigger a combo attack.

When the target of an attack is fully charged, switching weapons can trigger a combo attack. Phantom Time: Dodge before the monster hits to trigger Phantom Time, and build up the weapon’s original energy. Switching weapons will trigger the combo attack.

Dodge before the monster hits to trigger Phantom Time, and build up the weapon’s original energy. Switching weapons will trigger the combo attack. Elemental Restraint: Monsters have unique weaknesses, triggering the correct elemental attack to deal more damage.

Monsters have unique weaknesses, triggering the correct elemental attack to deal more damage. Non-Attribute Shield: This shield has no elemental resistance, no elemental damage reduction effect, and is recommended to use together with monster weakness weapons.

This shield has no elemental resistance, no elemental damage reduction effect, and is recommended to use together with monster weakness weapons. Physical Shield: The Cyan Physical Shield is significantly less likely to be broken by physical weapons when subjected to shield breakage. Elemental weapons can exploit their weaknesses.

Tower of Fantasy is coming in Q3, 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android. Pre-registration is already available, and over a million players already signed up.

If you’d like to see more of Tower of Fantasy, you can enjoy the previous trailer focusing on the world, another on the story and one about mounts.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.