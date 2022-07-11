Tower of Fantasy Gets New Trailer All About Running Around its Large Open World

Level Infinite released another trailer of the upcoming RPG Tower of Fantasy, providing a look at its world that you can run across.

This time around we get to see bits of the vast open world included in the game, set on the distant planet named Aida.

We see exotic beaches surrounded by massive cliffs, roads snaking through ruins, sand dunes, snowy mountains, and more.

We also take a look at the game’s characters as they jog around these environments.

Apparently, this is the first of a series of trailers dedicated to sharing tips, tricks, and suggestions on how to better enjoy your time on Aida.

You can check the trailer out below.

Tower of Fantasy is coming in Q3, 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android. Pre-registration is already available.

If you’d like to see more of Tower of Fantasy, you can enjoy the previous trailer focusing on the story and another about mounts.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.