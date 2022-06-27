Tower of Fantasy Pre-Registration Is Now Live; Check Out the New Trailer & Full Rewards List Here
With tons of pre-reg rewards to look forward to as well.
Tower of Fantasy is a new “shared open-world RPG” from Hotta and Level Infinite, and the latest competitor in the global gacha market. The game certainly looks and feels similar to miHoYo’s Genshin Impact, but with a larger focus on player interaction and other multiplayer aspects.
While the game doesn’t have a set release date just yet, pre-registration is now live, which suggests that fans might not have to wait too long for it. You can check out the new trailer down below:
You can start pre-registering for the game over at the official website. In addition to that, there are several log-in rewards to look forward to once Tower of Fantasy has launched, as listed below:
- 500,000 Log-ins: Avatar Frame, Black Nucleus x2, Whole Grain Bread x10, Gold x2,888
- 1,000,000 Log-ins: Aida Trailblazer title, Black Nucleus x3, Fried Chicken x10, Weapon Battery III x4
- 1,500,000 Log-ins: Gold Nucleus x3, Avatar: Zeke, Sizzling Meat x10, Gold x3,888
- 2,000,000 Log-ins: Jetpack Paint: Orion, Gold Nucleus x3, Crispy Grilled Fish x10, Weapon Battery III x4
- 2,500,000 Log-ins: Outfit: Star Sand, Gold Nucleus x4, Nut Tea x10, Gold x6,888
Tower of Fantasy is set to be released for PC and mobile devices later this year.
