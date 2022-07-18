Tower of Fantasy Gets New Videos About Motorcycling & Character Design

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed two new videos of the upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy.

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed two new videos of the upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy.

The first provides a look at the exploration of the large open world set on planet Aida atop a motorcycle. We get to see a variety of environments, from country roads to beaches, passing by cities and ruins.

The second video provides a window on the game’s development and more specifically the character creation of Shirli, a relevant member of the upcoming game’s cast.

Interestingly, she’s the character who has gone through the most design changes among these available in the game. As such, the development team at Hotta Studio is particularly fond of her.

The video showcases her evolution through several stages and designs.

You can watch both videos below.

Tower of Fantasy is coming in Q3, 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android. Pre-registration is already available, and over a million players already signed up.

If you’d like to see more of Tower of Fantasy, you can enjoy the previous trailer focusing on the world, another on the story, one about mounts, and another about combat.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.