Tower of Fantasy Gets New Trailer Showing Characters in Action; Theme Song Artist Revealed

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed another trailer of the upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy.

This time around the trailer focuses on introducing several characters that will appear in the game.

Below you can find a description for each.

Meryl – A senior Hykros executor who excels at S-level missions with her sword and combat skills,she adopts a cool approach and it’s hard to know what’s really on her mind.

– A senior Hykros executor who excels at S-level missions with her sword and combat skills,she adopts a cool approach and it's hard to know what's really on her mind. Shiro – Known as "a lone-wolf ocean maniac" who is passionate about studying the ocean and its features, Shiro has been traveling alone and studying the ocean distribution for several years and contributes significantly to humankind's understanding of Aida.

– Known as "a lone-wolf ocean maniac" who is passionate about studying the ocean and its features, Shiro has been traveling alone and studying the ocean distribution for several years and contributes significantly to humankind's understanding of Aida. Samir – A Hykros executor who acts independently and loves to play harmless tricks on others, she is quite liked among the elite executors.

– A Hykros executor who acts independently and loves to play harmless tricks on others, she is quite liked among the elite executors. King – Used to solving problems and getting what he wants through violence, King is completely motivated by money; and his brash attitude and flamboyant clothes are strong indicators of his personality.

– Used to solving problems and getting what he wants through violence, King is completely motivated by money; and his brash attitude and flamboyant clothes are strong indicators of his personality. Crow – His optimistic and happy nature means that no fun things escape Crow's reach. He can show you some mesmerizing dagger tricks, his pride-and-joy dagger collection, or spit out a lame joke at a moment's notice.

His optimistic and happy nature means that no fun things escape Crow's reach. He can show you some mesmerizing dagger tricks, his pride-and-joy dagger collection, or spit out a lame joke at a moment's notice. Zero – A computer genius who has deliberately – and effectively – destroyed all records of his real name and past. He is smart, very competitive, and ignores anything he sees as meaningless to him.

– A computer genius who has deliberately – and effectively – destroyed all records of his real name and past. He is smart, very competitive, and ignores anything he sees as meaningless to him. Cocoritter – Her unconditional trust in everyone she meets can lead to concern. But existing with that innocence is her determination to save more people with her healing talents.

Her unconditional trust in everyone she meets can lead to concern. But existing with that innocence is her determination to save more people with her healing talents. Nemesis – After undergoing modifications by the Heirs of Aida, Shirli is transformed into the Angel of Clemency known as Nemesis. Usually quiet and introverted, she turns into a merciless killing machine when under the Heirs' mind control.

On top of the character trailer (which you can see below), we also learn that the developer has teamed up with Japanese singer milet, who will perform the theme song for the global release of the game, titled “Clan.”

The song itself has not been shared yet, but it will debut soon.

Tower of Fantasy is coming in Q3, 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android. Pre-registration is already available, and over a million players already signed up.

If you’d like to see more of Tower of Fantasy, you can enjoy the previous trailer focusing on the world, another on the story, one about mounts, another about combat, and one about motorcycling.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.