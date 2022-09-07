Tower of Fantasy Reveals New Simulacrum Claudia with New Trailer

Image

Tower of Fantasy fans will soon have a chance to get a new Simulacrum named Claudia.

Today the developers at Hotta Studio released a new trailer showing Claudia in action, alongside her massive Guren Blade.

She will be available in a limited order on September 15.

You can check out the trailer below and get to know Claudia.

Here’s how the developer describes Claudia:

“There is no absolute justice in this world.” “Reliable, tenacious, and always the first to charge into battle. Claudia’s presence inspires other Executors, who see her as the goddess of victory. However, people hardly know about her nightmare.”

Tower of Fantasy has been released on August 11, 2022, for PC, iOS, and Android.

More videos showcase methods of traversal like running, motorcycling, and swimming, showing how you can explore the vast open world of planet Aida in different ways.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.