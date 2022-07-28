Tower of Fantasy Trailer Shows Characters’ Form II as Pre-Registrations Pass 3 Million

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed another trailer of the upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy.

This time around, we get to see “Form II,” a second skin for each character and their weapon unlocked by using Simulacrum Technology in the game.

On top of the trailer, we also learn that Tower of Fantasy has passed 3 million pre-registrations, unlocking the last reward for everyone including 500 Dark Crystals, 5 Black Nucleus, 10 Caterpillar Fungus Noodles, and one Beauty Restore Voucher.

You can watch the trailer below.

Tower of Fantasy is coming on August 11, 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android.

If you’d like to see more of Tower of Fantasy, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the world, another on the story, one about mounts, another about combat, one about motorcycling, and one about the characters.

More videos showcase methods of traversal like running, motorcycling, and swimming, showing how you can explore the vast open world of planet Aida in different ways.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.