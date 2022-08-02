New Tower of Fantasy Trailer Shows Character Customization, Vehicles, & More

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed another trailer of the upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy.

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed another trailer of the upcoming online RPG Tower of Fantasy.

The trailer focuses on freedom and creativity, starting with the character and outfit customization available in the game, and following up with the many vehicles you can ride.

We also get a small segment showing the freedom to have fun in many ways, including going on theme park rides with friends.

A second video was also released starring some of the developers of the game talking about the global release and what makes them feel connected to the rest of the gaming world. It’s a good chance to see some of the people who work on Tower of Fantasy.

You can watch both videos below.

Tower of Fantasy is coming on August 11, 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android.

If you’d like to see more of Tower of Fantasy, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the world, another on the story, one about mounts, another about combat, one about motorcycling, one about the characters, and one about Form II.

More videos showcase methods of traversal like running, motorcycling, and swimming, showing how you can explore the vast open world of planet Aida in different ways.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.