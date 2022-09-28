Tower of Fantasy Reveals New Simulacrum Cobalt-B with New Trailer

Cobalt-B is ready to join Tower of Fantaasy next week.

Today Hotta Studio and Level Infinite revealed a new character or simulacrum that will be released in their shared-world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy.

The new character is “Cobalt-B” who appears to be some sort of weapons researcher. She will release in the game on October 6 alongside her signature weapon, the “Flaming Revolver.”

Incidentally, to celebrate the recent “Vera” update, the developers are running the “Vera Orienteering Limited-Timed Event”, which lets you earn rewards by completing a series of challenges focusing on different gameplay elements. Those unlock progressively until the event’s end on October 12.

You can check pout Cobalt-B’s trailer below.

Tower of Fantasy has been released on August 11, 2022, for PC, iOS, and Android.

If you’d like to learn more about the game, you can read our review. You can also enjoy a trailer focusing on the world, another on the story, one about mounts, another about combat, one about motorcycling, one about the characters, one about Form II, and one about customization.

More videos showcase methods of traversal like running, motorcycling, and swimming, showing how you can explore the vast open world of planet Aida in different ways.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world MMORPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant and mysterious planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.