Tower of Fantasy Developers Acknowledge Launch Issues and Promise Compensation

Image Source: Level Infinite

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio released Tower of Fantasy, and like all big games, there are issues to be tackled.

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio released Tower of Fantasy, and like all big games, there are issues to be tackled.

In an announcement released today, the developers mentioned that there are aware of several issues negatively impacting the players and also acknowledged that some content will need to be optimized in the future.

They claim that issues related to queuing, disconnection, and inability to register and login have all been fixed, while more will be fixed over the next 48 hours.

Compensation will be offered for the following issues.

Unable to login/disconnection from server Recipients: All Wanderers who registered by the deadline on August 11 at 23:59 (UTC+0) Compensation: Dark crystal ×300 Failed account registration/login Recipients: All Wanderers who registered by the deadline on August 11 at 23:59 (UTC+0) Compensation content: Dark crystal ×300

To show their appreciation for the player’s support all players who register by 00:00, August 17 (UTC+0) will also receive 10 Gold Nucleus.

All the items mentioned above will be sent to the mailboxes of the players involved within 24 hours of the announcement and they will expire after two weeks.

On top of that, another issue causing players to not receive their purchase on the game’s shop has been fixed, and compensation for that will be sent within 72 hours.

Tower of Fantasy has been released on August 11, 2022, for PC, iOS, and Android.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the world, another on the story, one about mounts, another about combat, one about motorcycling, one about the characters, one about Form II, and one about customization.

More videos showcase methods of traversal like running, motorcycling, and swimming, showing how you can explore the vast open world of planet Aida in different ways.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it certainly wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.