Tower of Fantasy Shows Off Nemesis in Epic Launch Trailer

The global launch for Tower of Fantasy is finally here, and Hotta Studio and Level Infinite are celebrating with an epic launch trailer to kick things off. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

The trailer shows off story elements in the game, featuring Shirli, who quickly becomes one of the key characters in the narrative. We also get a glimpse of Nemesis, who happens to be the first limited banner character we’re getting in the game.

It’s worth noting that Nemesis is an SSR weapon, and will only be available for the next 20 days. This means that players will only have 20 days to save up enough Red Nucleus to potentially pull her from her banner.

Tower of Fantasy is a shared open-world RPG with a big focus on multiplayer elements. Players will be able to take on dungeons together while engaging in fast-paced action combat that’s centered around switching between three different weapons.

Tower of Fantasy is now available on PC and mobile devices.

