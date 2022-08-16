Total War: Warhammer 3 Blood for the Blood God III DLC Is as Bloody as You Expect in New Trailer

Total War: Warhammer 3’s trailer shows the Blood for the Blood God III DLC in action.

One of the staples of the Total War: Warhammer franchise is the Blood for the Blood God DLC, and it’s coming soon for Total War: Warhammer 3.

The Blood for the Blood God III DLC won’t be much different from what fans of the previous games know and love, adding gallons of blood and severed limbs and heads to the third installment of the franchise.

We know that it’s coming on August 23 together with the beta of the massive Immortal Empires campaign and the Champions of Chaos DLC.

If you want to see what it looks like, today a trailer has been released, showing off the effects you can expect.

You can watch it below.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

The Immortal Empires’ beta, the Champions of Chaos DLC, and the Blood for the Blood God DLC will launch all together on August 23. if you want to see more, you can check out Slaanesh’s champion Azazel and plenty of his gameplay, on top of Festus the Leechlord, Vilitch the Curseling, and his own gameplay, and Valkia the Bloody and her own gameplay.

If you’d like to learn more, you can read my review of the original game, which will give you a better idea of what it offers before the implementation of Immortal Empires.