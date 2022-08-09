Total War: Warhammer 3 Reveals Demon Princess of Khorne Valkia the Bloody as New DLC Legendary Lord

Image Source: Creative Assembly

Creative Assembly announced the fourth legendary lord that will be included in the Champions of Chaos DIC for Total War: Warhammer 3.

The legendary lord is Valkia the Bloody, demon princess of Khorne, ready to drain blood from the Blood God and reap skulls for the throne of her master.

As a champion of Khorne, she’s all about battle. She can use the Daemonshield to gain temporary invulnerability or her sole presence buffs the warriors around her.

Her legendary lord effects are as follows.

ACTION EFFECTS

Has access to Bloodletting

Campaign movement range: +20% after winning a battle (all characters)

Souls gained from sacrificing captives: +50%

Vassals gain Frenzy and spread Khorne’s corruption

LORD EFFECTS

Passive ability: The Gaze of Khorne

Campaign movement range +35% after enemy retreats from battle

You can check out her cinematic trailer below, and we’re likely going to see gameplay soon.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

The Champions of Chaos DLC will launch at the same time as Immortal Empires’ beta on August 23. if you want to see more, you can check out Slaanesh’s champion Azazel and plenty of his gameplay, on top of Festus the Leechlord, Vilitch the Curseling, and his own gameplay.

If you’d like to learn more, you can read my review of the game, which will give you a better idea of what it offers before the implementation of Immortal Empires.