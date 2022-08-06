Total War: Warhammer 3 Teases Female Champion of Khorne for Champions of Chaos DLC

Creative Assembly released a new video teasing the fourth legendary lord for Total War: Warhammer 3’s upcoming DLC Champions of Chaos.

The trailer is very brief but it does focus on the forces of Khorne, and the description says “she leaves nothing but death in her wake…” indicating that the new legendary lord is female.

If Creative Assembly follows its usual pattern, we’ll get a reveal cinematic trailer at the beginning of next week, followed by a much longer gameplay showcase full od dad jokes. It’s just what their schtick is like nowadays.

Of course, you can expect to see the full reveal here on Twinfinite as soon as the developers open the floodgates.

You can check the teaser out below and start guessing.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available exclusively for PC.

The Champions of Chaos DLC will launch at the same time as Immortal Empires’ beta on August 23. if you want to see more, you can check out Slaanesh’s champion Azazel and plenty of his gameplay, on top of Festus the Leechlord, Vilitch the Curseling, and his own gameplay.

If you’d like to learn more, you can read my review of the game, which will give you a better idea of what it offers before the implementation of Immortal Empires.